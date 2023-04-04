STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three teens who they say beat a victim and robbed him of his shoes — planning to use an Uber ride to get away from the scene.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a neighborhood in the northern area of the county for a report of an assault in progress just after 3 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

Authorities said that the three suspects chased the victim through an apartment complex on Providence Street and, once they caught up to him, beat him until he was unconscious before stealing his shoes. At one point, while the victim was on the ground, one of the suspects reportedly kicked him in the face.

After taking the victim’s shoes, the suspects ran away into the woods outside the apartment complex, according to authorities. The responding deputies established a perimeter around the area and dispatched a drone team and K-9 unit to search for them.

A deputy stationed on New Bedford Court saw two of the suspects approach a cul-de-sac at the end of the street. They turned around and headed back into the woods when they saw the deputy.

A few minutes later, the two suspects returned to the area of the cul-de-sac, where they were confronted by the deputy and arrested. Meanwhile, the third suspect emerged from the woods near Bridgeport Circle, where two deputies were waiting. He was also arrested.

As the suspects were being escorted from the area by the deputies, an Uber driver arrived to pick them up.

The suspects were identified as two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old. Each one was charged with robbery, assault by mob, aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy. The victim, also identified as a juvenile, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but he has since been discharged. The victim’s shoes were found in a creek bed by the K-9.