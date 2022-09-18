PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County are investigating an incident in which two men were allegedly attacked by an unknown group of people near Richmond Highway.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were patrolling on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway just after 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 when they were approached by two men, one of whom had apparent injuries on his arm.

The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.

The victim who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, the other declined treatment. Police are still investigating this incident and have no suspect descriptions at this time.