PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have released a noise advisory, warning the public of an increase in sensory-derived activity coming from the Marine Corps Base Quantico over the next several days.

Residents in the vicinity of the base may be “inconvenienced by sounds, vibrations, and/or illuminations,” the Prince William County Police Department said on Twitter.

The police department said the out-of-the-ordinary experiences are caused by military training at the base, and the impact of the experiences will vary based on “atmospheric conditions and changes to the natural sound barriers.”

Dates of noise advisory:

June 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on June 21

starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on June 21 June 21 starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on June 22

starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on June 22 June 22 from 8 a.m. to midnight

from 8 a.m. to midnight June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.