SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police said she got out of a car on the shoulder on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 116.

It was determined that 38-year-old Crystal Durrity of Frederick, Md., was a passenger in a car that stopped on the right shoulder of I-95. After the car stopped, Durrity got out and walked into the travel lanes.

The driver of a 2020 Kia Sorrento who was heading south on I-95 struck Durrity, who had run into the center lane, according to police. Durrity was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver stopped and remained at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation by Virginia State Police.