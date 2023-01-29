PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she got out of a moving car as it made a right turn off of Richmond Highway in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, just before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Williamstown Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.

When the officers got to the scene, they found the passenger, 30-year-old Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, lying in the roadway unconscious. Moreno Medina was taken to a local hospital, where she died later that day.

The driver, 38-year-old Gustavo Barahona Benitez, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.