PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has serious injuries after police say she was stabbed by a family member in the Bristow area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop for a report of a domestic-related stabbing on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13.

It was determined that a woman was stabbed and has serious injuries. The suspect, who police say is a relative of the woman, is in custody. There will be a police presence in the area but there is not threat to the surrounding community, according to police.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.