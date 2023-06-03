FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in the town of Vienna are investigating after they say a postal worker was robbed while working.

According to a release from the Town of Vienna Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee on the 500 block of Church Street NE at around 11:50 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

The postal worker told police the suspect took out a knife and demanded their keys. The postal worker complied, handing over their USPS mailbox key to the suspect, who then pepper-sprayed the postal worker before running away. The postal worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident is under investigation by Vienna Police and the USPS Inspector. Anyone who may have witnessed this robbery or has information related to the incident is asked to call MPO JUan Vazquez at 703-255-6366.