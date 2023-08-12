LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Five people tested positive for rabies after coming into contact with a rabid cat and its kittens in a shopping and restaurant area in Loudoun County.

The exposures occurred this week near the Chick-Fil-A and Red Robin restaurants on Yukon Drive in Ashburn and at the Shoppes at Ryan Park on Greenway Corporate Drive which includes a Giant Food grocery store.

The rabid cat was a gray and brown tabby with white markings. It was demonstrating abnormal aggression and had tremors when people came into contact with the cat.

The Loudoun County Health Department is encouraging anyone who may have come into contact with the rabid cat and its kittens between July 31 to Aug. 10 to contact their health providers or the Health Department as soon as possible.

Loudoun County Animal Services is investigating the shopping area for any other animals that could have been exposed.

Residents can reach the Loudoun County Health Department at (571) 233-7317 or health@loudoun.gov.