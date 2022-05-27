WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 2,000 Westmoreland County homes and businesses are currently without power.

Approximately 33% of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers have been affected.

The power outage was caused by severe weather in the region. High winds caused a tree to fall on a transmission that feeds into one of Northern Neck Electric’s substations.

Drum Bay and Coles Point are the most heavily affected areas in the county.

Restoration crews have been dispatched to fix the issue. It is expected that power will be restored by 3 p.m.

King George County and Richmond are also experiencing issues with 20 reported outages in Richmond and 27 reported outages in King George County.