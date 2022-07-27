PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was arrested on multiple counts of assault and battery, including against a police officer and indecent exposure after an altercation at a phone store on Tuesday morning.

Prince William County police responded to the Boost Mobile location on Featherstone Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, July 26, at 10:31 a.m., to investigate an assault.

According to police, a male and female patron entered the store on Tuesday morning and approached an employee, 40-year-old man, for assistance. The male patron, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Marquis Johnson of Woodbridge, began to argue with the employee. A second employee, a 28-year old woman came in to try to diffuse the situation.

During the argument, Johnson exposed himself to both employees, struck the male employee and threw a water bottle at both employees before going outside. Outside the business, Johnson confronted the male employee and struck the male employee multiple times. Johnson then left the area in a vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance footage to get a description of the vehicle, officers found Johnson’s car in the Bay Vista Drive area. This then led them to a nearby apartment where they located Johnson and the woman who had accompanied him to the store.

Officers arrested Johnson, who spat on one of them as he was being put in the cruiser. During the drive to the Adult Detention Center, Johnson broke an interior door handle in the police vehicle.

Johnson was charged with one count of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault and battery, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of destruction of property. His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.