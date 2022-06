PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A playground in Dumfries was vandalized with swastika symbols and other graffiti this past weekend.

Officers responded to Ali Krieger Sports Complex on Saturday, June 11, at around 9:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers found that the etchings did not appear to contain any threat and Prince William County Parks and Recreation was notified to remove the vandalism.

No additional markings in the area have been reported nor have any suspects been found.