PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police have identified a man who died after being involved in a car crash.

Officials identified the deceased as Michael Earl Blaylock, 68, of Haymarket.

At 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, crash investigators responded to the intersection of Lee Highway and Webb Drive in Gainsville.

According to police, Blaylock was the driver of a Kia Optima traveling westbound on Lee Highway when he disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection and hit a 2023 Toyota 4Runner that was traveling on Webb Drive.

The driver of the Toyota was a 60-year-old woman who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Blaylock suffered a medical emergency and died at the hospital on Monday, Nov. 27.

Authorities said because the indications of Blaylock’s death were a result of the medical emergency and not from the collision, his death will not be classified as a fatal crash.