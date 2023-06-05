PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a murder suspect — and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

According to police, officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 2:43 p.m. on May 21 for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found 25-year-old Michael Eugene Hawkins, who had been shot in the lower body. Hawkins was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

It was determined that Hawkins was involved in a verbal altercation with 34-year-old Jeffrey Donelle Hampton over an ongoing dispute when the two exchanged gunfire and Hawkins was shot. Hampton left the area before police arrived.

Hampton is wanted by Prince William Police for murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Hampton is described as a Black man with black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo. He stands about 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Hampton or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.