PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of breaking into two restaurants at a Woodbridge shopping center earlier this month.

Prince William County Police officers responded to the Hot Chikn Kitchn located inside the Potomac Festival Shopping Center in Woodbridge on Friday, Jan. 6 at 5:50 a.m. to investigate a burglary.

According to police, the suspect broke into the business through the front door sometime between 3 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.

While investigating, police found another burglary had occurred at the Tasty Crab restaurant located at the same shopping center. In this burglary, the front glass door had been shattered and a cash register was reported missing.

The suspect in both burglaries is described as a male wearing all dark-colored clothing. Police have now released surveillance footage of the suspect, and also stated that the suspect left the shopping center in a light-colored sedan.

A man wearing all dark-colored clothing and driving a light-colored sedan reportedly broke into two Woodbridge restaurants on Friday, Jan. 6. Credit: Prince William County Police Department.

If you know anything about this suspect or these recent burglaries, call the Prince William Police Department at 703-792-8555.