PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they reportedly shot at the car of a 17-year-old victim on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince William County Police officers responded to the 13900 block of Mathews Drive in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was getting into his parked car when he saw two unknown masked people nearby. The two suspects attempted to talk to the victim, who then got into his car. When he started his car, the victim heard gunshots and saw his rear window had been damaged. Multiple rounds hit the victim’s car before he was able to drive out of the area, according to police.

Police say no injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Officers and a police K-9 searched the area but could not find the suspects. During the search, police were able to find shell casings in the road.

The suspects were described as males, possibly juveniles, wearing black ski-style masks and black clothing, according to police.