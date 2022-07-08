PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently seeking assistance from the public in locating a suspect in a jewelry theft incident.

On Sunday, June 12, a man walked into Elite Jewelers in Manassas Mall at 8300 Sudley Road. According to police, the man asked to see two rings before taking them both and running from the store.

The suspect was reportedly seen driving away from the scene in a white BMW sedan with what appear to be temporary tags.

(Photos courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.