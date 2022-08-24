PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man who approached a 10-year-old girl in the Gainesville area of Prince William County. The department said the suspect invited the child to come into his car to go get candy.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 3:05 p.m., officers investigated a report of the suspect approaching the girl in the area of Red House Road and Rogue Forest Lane the previous day. The suspect was standing near a white four-door sedan at the time of the incident, according to a Prince William County Police department announcement.

Police said the child was walking from the bus stop at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Monday when she was approached by a man she did not know. The suspect is described by police as a white man who was wearing a fitted cap, a white t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

The child did not get into the vehicle with the man, nor was there any physical contact between the two people and Prince William County Police said no other similar encounters have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man or the incident to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/police tip.