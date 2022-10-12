PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you have unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications, you can safely dispose of them in the Prince William County drug “take back” later this month.

The Prince William County Police Department, the Manassas City Police Department and the Haymarket Town Police will be working together for a prescription drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29. The program intends to provide a safe and legal way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

During the program, prescription and over-the-counter medications like tablets and capsules will be accepted. Vape pens and e-cigarettes will also be accepted after batteries have been removed.

Intravenous solutions, injectables, needles, hydrogen peroxide, compressed cylinders such as asthma inhalers, for example, iodine-containing medications and thermometers will not be accepted. Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine will also not be accepted.

If you have any medications you don’t want or need anymore, bring them to one of the collection sites on Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., collection sites include:

UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va.

UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center, 15225 Heathcote Boulevard, Haymarket, Va.

Sentara Healthcare Lake Ridge, 12825 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, Va.

The Prince William program is part of a nationwide prescription drug “Take-Back” initiative, which seeks to prevent pill abuse and theft.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, unused or expired prescription medications are a public-safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Not only can unused prescription drugs be abused or illegally sold, they also can contaminate groundwater or soil if throw away improperly, or contaminate the water supply if they are flushed. Programs like the one in Prince William help to lessen the harm that prescription drugs can have on people or the environment.

For more information, call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.