PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old high school student is facing two felony charges after police say she pepper-sprayed two classmates during a verbal altercation in a school bathroom.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, three 15-year-old girls got into a verbal altercation in a bathroom at Woodbridge Senior High School on Feb. 7. During the altercation, two of the students went into a stall in an attempt to separate themselves from the third student.

Police said the student outside of the stall then sprayed pepper spray into the stall, hitting both of the other students. The two victims were eventually found in the bathroom by school staff and treated by the nurse for minor injuries.

School staff made contact with the other student, who was found to be in possession of pepper spray and released to a family member. Two days later, on Feb. 9, the student was arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault by a caustic substance.