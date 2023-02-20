PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County man is in custody on several charges connected to the alleged rape of a child under the age of 10.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, detectives began an investigation after a female victim under the age of 10 reported a sexual assault to a family member.

It was determined during the investigation that the victim had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew on more than one occasion between Jan. 16 and Feb. 12.

The detectives finished their investigation on Feb. 16 and arrested 39-year-old Bernabe Garcia of the Woodbridge area. Garcia has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.