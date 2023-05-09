ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in Alexandria over a year ago.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, officers responded to the 4500 block of Raleigh Avenue after it was reported that a person was found unresponsive in the bushes.

When they got there, the officers found 25-year-old Elijah Williams of Alexandria, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was later determined to be upper body trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2023, Alexandria Police announced that 28-year-old Dontae LaShawn Drumgold of Prince William County was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to Williams’ death.

Drumgold is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center without bond.