PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his roommate after turning himself in to police.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 17200 block of Richmond Highway in the Dumfries area at around 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

When they got to the scene, the officers found 43-year-old Derrick Lanell Jordan, who had been shot multiple times, in the driver’s seat of a car. Jordan was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police determined that Jordan was in the car with his roommate, 34-year-old Brandon Harry Edwards, were sitting in the car when they got into an argument that escalated. Police say Edwards then shot Jordan multiple times before getting out of the car and shooting at him several more times.

After the shooting, Edwards fled to Washington, D.C., where he later contacted the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and turned himself in without incident. Edwards is now in custody in D.C. and has been charged with murder, as well as use of a firearm while committing a felony.