PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 31-year-old man is dead and an 87-year-old man has been charged after police say they were involved in a crash on Sudley Road outside of Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 87-year-old Paul Leon Reece of the Gainesville area of Prince William was driving a 2019 Cadillac XT4 on Stepney Road when he made a left turn onto Sudley Road and entered the path of a 1998 Toyota Corolla heading west on Sudley Road.

The driver of the Corolla, 31-year-old Williams Ely Monge Rodriguez of the Catharpin area of Prince William, attempted to avoid a collision and sideswiped the Cadillac. This caused the Corolla to rotate before being hit by a 2008 Toyota Yaris heading East on Sudley Road.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The driver of the Yaris was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reece was found to be at fault in the crash and charged with failing to stop or yield before entering a highway. He was not injured.