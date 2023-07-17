PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for the sexual abuse of several children after an investigation dating back to 2019.

According to the Office of the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney, on July 14, 40-year-old Billy Riggs was sentenced to 90 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery on July 25, 2022.

On April 2, 2019, the Prince William County Police Department began investigating Riggs after it was reported that a child between the ages of 4 and 6 was sexually assaulted multiple times in the Triangle area of the county between July 2011 and December 2013.

Those incidents were reported to police by an employee at the victim’s school, and during the investigation, police identified a second child, who was 9 years old at the time of the offenses. Riggs was arrested in Union County, North Carolina and extradited to Prince William.

While Riggs’ case was pending in Virginia, he was convicted of a separate sexual offense in North Carolina. Two more victims later came forward in Prince William.

“We are pleased with the sentence in this case,” said Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. “This individual committed offenses on multiple children and as a result, these children will forever be impacted by his actions. While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, we can certainly ensure that Billy Riggs does not harm any other children for the rest of his life.”