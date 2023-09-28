PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old Prince William man that took place in May is in custody after police said he turned himself in over four months after the deadly shooting took place.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 34-year-old Jeffrey Donelle Hampton turned himself in on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Hampton was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Michael Eugene Hawkins III.

At around 2:43 p.m. on May 21, officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments on the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in the Woodbridge area of Prince William for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found Hawkins, who had been shot in the lower body.

Hawkins was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. It was determined that Hawkins was involved in an argument before gunfire was exchanged, according to police.

Police later identified Hampton as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Police were initially offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Hampton’s arrest, but that amount later increased to $10,000.

Hampton is facing one count of murder, one count of using a firearm while committing a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is being held without bond.