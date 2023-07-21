PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department arrested a 16-year-old who they say was wanted in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old Stafford man.

According to police, at around 1:02 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officers responded to the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in the Woodbridge area for a report of a shooting.

Police say the victim, 18-year-old Jayson Lewis of Stafford, had been shot in the upper body and was taken to a hospital in another jurisdiction by an acquaintance. From there, Lewis was flown to a trauma center, where he died later that day.

After investigating, police identified a 16-year-old from Stafford County as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. On Friday, July 21, the teen was arrested by Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony, robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle.