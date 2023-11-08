PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William Police Department arrested an Alexandria man connected to a shooting that took place on Nov. 1 at a nightclub in the Woodbridge area.

On Nov. 8, officers arrested 23-year-old Kerin Argueta Cruz at his home in Alexandria and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding following an investigation which identified him as the shooter involved in the altercation outside of the Palace nightclub, located at 13989 Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area.

According to police, it was determined that Argueta Cruz was involved in an altercation in the nightclub’s parking lot at around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when he opened fire and missed his target, accidentally shooting a 27-year old acquaintance.

Argueta Cruz was located at his home on Seminary Road in Alexandria’s West End and taken into custody without incident, according to police. Detectives searched his home and found a firearm.

Police are now searching for the man involved in the initial altercation that led to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip here.