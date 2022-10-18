PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has announced that they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of four people who were shot in their home on Monday.

According to police, 24-year-old David Nethaniel Maine of Woodbridge has been arrested and charged with four counts of murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a house on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in the Woodbridge area just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. When they got to the home, they found a firearm, as well as two men and two women dead inside the home.

Three of the victims, 44-year-old Miguel Duran Flores, 42-year-old Kelly Victoria Sotelo and 19-year-old Karrie Ayline Sotelo were all family members and the fourth, 36-year-old Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, was an acquaintance who lived in the basement of the house. The cause of Revollar Collares’ death has not been determined but the other three victims died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

At least one other tenant of the house was not home at the time of the shooting.

It was revealed during the investigation that Maine also lived in the house and, on the day of the shooting, an altercation between him and the other residents took place, after which he left the house and called 911 to report someone had shot into the house.

The responding officers found Maine not far from the house and detained him without incident. Maine was questioned by police, who found his initial claims to be supported by the evidence found in the home and charged him with the murder of his four roommates.

Maine is still in custody without bond.