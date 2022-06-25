Alexander can allegedly be seen on security footage at a Food Lion in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault incident at a Food Lion in Manassas.

According to police, officers responded to a Food Lion on Hoadly Road in Manassas at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, June 24 to investigate an assault. A 58-year-old woman who works at the store reported that she was being followed around by an unknown man who was known to have interactions with other female employees.

The employee said the man approached her and had a brief interaction before walking away. The employee continued to stock shelves and the man approached her again from behind, after which the employee felt an unknown liquid on her pants. Police were then called but the man had left the area by the time officers got there. The liquid on the employee’s pants is believed to have been bodily fluid.

31-year-old Michael Earl Alexander was charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

Security camera footage revealed the suspect entered the store at around 8:50 a.m. and was seen watching the victim from a distance on multiple occasions. The man is then seen exposing himself to the victim from behind and making obscene motions before leaving the store at around 9:35 a.m. and driving away.

A tip led police to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Michael Earl Alexander of Woodbridge. Alexander was contacted by police on Saturday, June 25 and brought himself to the Central District Station in Woodbridge in the same car he was seen leaving the Food Lion in.

Alexander was arrested and charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure and obscene sexual display. He is being held without bond.