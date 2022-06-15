WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man wanted for stabbing another man in Woodbridge.

According to Police, officers were called to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found bystanders providing first aid to a 25-year-old with stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that the victim was involved in an argument with an acquaintance that escalated, after which the acquaintance stabbed the victim and ran away. Police found the suspect at a nearby business and arrested him without incident.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jhonny Bladimir Martinez Valden, was charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond.