PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for two days.

According to police, 28-year-old Zackary Scott Thomas was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans on the 4000 block of Kingsley Road in the eastern part of Prince William County just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Thomas is described as an approximately 6′ tall white man who weighs around 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Thomas or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.