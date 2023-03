PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a 15-year-old cold case.

According to police, on March 15, 2009, the body of 31-year-old Pablo Cruz Gamez was found in a wooded area near 13976 Jefferson Davis Highway in the Woodbridge area. It was revealed after an autopsy that his cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information related to Cruz Gamez’s death is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.