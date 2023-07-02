Rahsaan Gregory Mack was found shot to death in the Triangle area of Prince William County in July of 2007. (Photo: Prince William Police)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help as it continues to investigate a murder case on its 16-year anniversary.

According to police, on July 2, 2007, 25-year-old Rahsaan Gregory Mack was found dead in front of a building on the 18100 block of Kilmer Lane in the Triangle area of Prince William County. It was later determined during an autopsy that Mack was killed by gunfire.

Anyone with information related to this murder cold case is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.