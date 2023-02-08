PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a cold case one day after its 18-year anniversary.

According to police, on Feb. 7, 2005, the body of 47-year-old Jose Efrain Guzman was found in a wooded area near the 16000 block of Thoroughfare Road in the Gainesville area of Prince William County. An autopsy revealed that Guzman died from blunt force trauma.

Guzman was last seen at a dive bar in the Sterling area of Loudoun County with Roger Alexander Mendez Lopez, Eberto DeJesus Ullia Vallecillos and Rigoberto Otero Aguilar. The investigation into Guzman’s death led to police obtaining warrants for their arrests, but it is believed that the three have since left the country.

Anyone who believes they may have seen any of the three men pictured, or has information related to this cold case is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.