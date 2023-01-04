PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving an 18-year-old cold case.

According to police, 56-year-old Linda Mae Archer was reported missing on January 4, 2005 after not having been seen since October of 2004.

Several years later, on May 14, 2010, Archer’s skeletal remains were found on a vacant property near Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in the Woodbridge area.

Police have not been able to determine the cause and manner of Archer’s death. Anyone with information related to this cold case is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.