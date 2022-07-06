WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a 23-year-old murder case.

According to police, 69-year-old Vernon Hoover Nielson parked his truck at 15481 Farm Creek Drive in Woodbridge overnight before making a delivery. The next morning, on July 6, 1999, Nielson’s body was found in the sleeping area of his truck. It was revealed later that he died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.