PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help as they continue to investigate a 41-year-old cold case.

According to police, 26-year-old Judith Lynn rue was last seen alive at the Prince William Hospital Health Office at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 18, 1982.

Around four hours later, Rue’s body was found on a dirt road near 6700 Davis Ford Road. After an autopsy, it was determined that Rue had died from strangulation.

Anyone with information related to this cold case is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.