According to police, 57-year-old Elwood Sterling Strader was found shot to death outside of his Woodbridge-area home in January of 1981. (Photo: Prince William Police)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a murder case on its 42-year anniversary.

According to police, on Jan. 23, 1981, the body of 57-year-old Elwood Sterling Strader was found in his driveway on the 1400 block of Horner Road in the Woodbridge area. After an autopsy, it was determined that Strader died from gunshot wounds.

Strader was known to carry large amounts of cash and is believed to have been carrying around $5,000 before he was shot.

Anyone with information related to Strader’s murder is asked to call Prince William Police at 804-792-7000.