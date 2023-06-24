PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help as they continue to investigate the murder of three young women on the case’s 45th anniversary.

According to police, at around 6:45 p.m. on June 24, 1978, 23-year-old Deborah Werner Frank, 25-year-old Sharon Inboden Lake and 17-year-old Karen Rose Scarbrough were found dead inside a Ryland Homes sales trailer in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

It was determined that all three women were shot to death. Anyone with information related to this triple murder, which would later become known as “The Dale City Triple,” is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.