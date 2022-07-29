Photo: Prince William Police

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are asking for help identifying an unidentified man who they say was found dead twenty years ago today in the Bull Run area of Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on July 29, 2002, the decomposed remains of an unidentified man were found in a wooded area on the 8100 block of Sudley Road. The cause and manner of the man’s death were never determined.

The man is believed to be a white or Latino man between the ages of 30 and 40. He had brown hair and stood about 5’7″. He was found wearing an Eddie Bauer green long-sleeve button-down shirt, Rustler jeans with a 30″ length and 29″ waist and size 11 brown ankle-high hiking boots.

He was found with a black comb, two Giant brand AA batteries, a foam cover for stereo headphones, miscellaneous coins, a keychain with a folding pair of scissors, a Giant card and a CVS card.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Prince William Police tipline at 703-792-7000.