PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is partnering with a local auto shop for a free catalytic converter etching event.

According to Virginia State Police, thefts of catalytic converters, which trap harmful gases that come from engine exhausts, have increased in frequency across the state, partly because they can be easily removed from the underside of vehicles and partly because the precious metal found inside can go for hundreds on the resell market.

In an effort to deter and catch thieves, as well as to potentially recover stolen ones, Prince William Police is holding a free catalytic converter etching event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The department is partnering with G&C Tire and Auto Service for the event, which will be held at 11707 Pump Station Way in the Manassas area.

For more information about the event, call Prince William Police at 703-792-7270 or G&C Tire and Auto Service at 703-570-1491.