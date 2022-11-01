PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are investigating after several rounds were fired into a home on Halloween.

A little after 11:30 p.m. on October 31, Prince William Police responded to a residential area in Dumfries for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they found that two separate homes had been struck by bullets.

Shell casings were found in the roadway near the intersection of Nugent Lane and Clancy Drive, and police believe someone fired at the homes from a vehicle before speeding off.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police do not believe it was a random incident