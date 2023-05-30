PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding information on a cold case murder a day after its 18th anniversary.

On May 29, 2005, the body of 39-year-old Oscar Maradiaga was found in a creek near a homeless encampment in a wooded area near the intersection of Rosemary Drive and Sage Street outside of Manassas.

It was determined that Maradiaga was involved in an argument with someone at the encampment before walking to the area of the creek, according to police. He died from drowning and blunt force trauma, police said.

Undated photo of 39-year-old Oscar Maradiaga. (photo courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department)

Anyone with information related to this cold case is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.