PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William are investigating a burglary in the Manassas area of the county.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on the 8800 block of Golden Oak Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 for a report of a burglary.

When they got to the apartment, they found no signs of forced entry, but cash, personal paperwork, shoes and jewelry were reported missing.

It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident’s unlocked car, and went inside the apartment some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.