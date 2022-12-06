PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating an armed home invasion in the Gainesville area that they say does not appear to be random.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.

The altercation turned physical and moved inside the home, where another resident tried to intervene and was assaulted.

At one point, three men wearing ski masks and dark clothing — one of whom was reportedly armed with a handgun — went into the home. They took cash, clothing, drug paraphernalia and gaming equipment.

A K-9 unit and Fairfax County Police helicopter were dispatched in an attempt to find the men after they left but were unsuccessful. The residents suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Police do not believe this incident was random, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.