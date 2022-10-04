Wells Fargo Bank on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in Prince William County.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William are looking to identify a suspect in a bank robbery that took place in the Manassas area.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller before leaving the bank.

Wells Fargo Bank on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in Prince William County.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.