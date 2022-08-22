PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an incident in Woodbridge on Saturday where a verbal altercation turned violent, resulting in one man being stabbed.

On Aug. 20 at 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported stabbing at the Brixx Wood Fired Pizza restaurant, located at 14900 Potomac Town Place.

After arriving at the scene, police said they found one victim, identified only as a 26-year-old man, sitting outside the restaurant with multiple stab wounds.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said their investigation revealed that a group of individuals, including the victim, were inside the restaurant when an argument broke out and escalated into a physical altercation. During the encounter, one of the members in the group stabbed the victim before the group separated.

There is no suspect description at the moment, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip anonymously here.