PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating its third bank robbery in nine days — all three of which took place in the eastern part of the county on or near Richmond Highway.

According to police, officers responded to a United Bank at 17054 Richmond Highway in the Dumfries area for a report of a robbery.

It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank and handed a note to a teller which implied that he was armed and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man left the bank on foot headed towards Allerton Court. No firearm was seen and no injuries were reported.

A police K-9 unit and Fairfax County Police helicopter were dispatched to search for the suspect, but could not find him.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing between 5’9″ and 5’10” and weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a bright yellow reflective vest with a bright yellow sweatshirt underneath, a camouflage hat, a black mask, grey athletic pants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-790-6500.