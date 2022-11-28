PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a car from a driver at gunpoint in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Aaron Lane and Adler Lane at around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to investigate a robbery.

It was determined that a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in a stopped car at the intersection when two unknown men approached and ordered them to get out. The two men then did the same thing to another driver before driving away in the second car.

While searching the area, officers found the stolen car near the intersection of Rodes Drive and Rebel Walk Drive. A police K-9 unit was dispatched but the suspects could not be found.

The two suspects were described as a Hispanic man and a Black man with a thin build and hair twists, wearing a black Tommy jacket and a mask. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-8555.