PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a bank robbery suspect after an incident at a Bank of America outside of Manassas.

According to police, officers responded to a Bank of America, located at 7701 Donegan Drive, just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22 for a report of a robbery.

It was determined that an unknown man walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the suspect walked out of the bank. No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

A K-9 unit and Fairfax County Police helicopter were dispatched to look for the suspect but could not find him.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Jake Thomas Love, who police say is known to frequent the area around the intersection of Sudley Road and Interstate 66. Anyone with information related to Love’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000